Free and reduced lunch applications for students in Bulloch Co. will be sent out soon

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After two years of federal funding for free lunch for all students in Bulloch County, officials here say that USDA funding has expired. Families who hope to continue to get free lunch need to get their application in soon.

The funding waiver approved by Congress expired June 30.

“To have those lunch benefits, we need families to return to filling out that annual free or reduced lunch application,” Hayley Greene said.

Applications will go out in the mail over the next two or three days for families who’ve been in school before.

Greene says they’ll return to the criteria they’ve used for years like family income and more. She says the number of applications help the school district qualify for more Title 1 supplemental funding. It helps families themselves too.

“It also helps families be eligible for free internet assistance at their home. It helps for trying to waive college entrance fees,”

Families who don’t qualify for free or reduced prices will go back to paying for lunches.

Greene says Langston Chapel Elementary and Middle Schools still qualify for complete free lunch funding and the district continues to qualify for free breakfasts through a separate grant.

For families new to the county registering students, they’ll be able to access the application when they register online starting July 12.

