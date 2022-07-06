Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say

A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed.

The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when she hit the boat’s outboard motor, according to the TWRA investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the TWRA. The agency did not provide further details.

There have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2022 as compared to 13 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A to Z Mart
‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI...
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI cases
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Savannah man finds celebratory gunfire bullet hole in hood of car
Savannah man finds celebratory gunfire bullet hole in hood of car

Latest News

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
AG Merrick Garland gives emotional remarks about Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park,...
AG Garland reflects on Highland Park mass shooting