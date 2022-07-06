Sky Cams
CJ Cup heading to South Carolina in October

Officials estimate an $80 million boost to the local economy from the tournament
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday(Michael Ciaglo | Congaree)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is announcing new details about an upcoming PGA event.

The CJ Cup is coming to the Congaree Golf Club in October. Officials provided additional details during an 11:30 a.m. briefing at the State House Wednesday.

Organizers said the tournament will run from Oct. 17 thru 23 this fall. It will be first appearance of the tournament in the American Southeast since 2017. It will be the second PGA Tour event in the state hosted by the Congaree Golf Club after the 2021 Palmetto Championship.

Currently SC is leading the country in year-to-date growth in golf. “In 2021, golf had a $3.3 billion impact on the Palmetto State,” said South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish. The upcoming CJ Cup is estimated to bring an $80 million boost to the local economy.

Officials said in 2021 golf brought 38,000 jobs and $1.5 billion in wages to South Carolina. The sport brought $370 million in state, federal and local taxes. Golf tourists spent $1.1 billion in off course spending during 2021.

