Heat index values will be near 105° this afternoon!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out mild with temperatures in the mid 70s at daybreak. It’ll be another hot day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. A few spotty downpours are possible along the afternoon sea breeze, but most of us will miss out of rain on Wednesday.

It will be very warm this afternoon, with heat index values near 105°. Make sure you are remaining hydrated and taking breaks from the heat.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 7:47AM I 7.2′ 2:03PM I 1.9′ 8:23PM

Severe weather is not expected, but a stronger afternoon storm or two will be possible along the sea breeze. The main threat will be heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.

For Thursday and Friday, a couple atmospheric features could be in play to increase our rain chances, although highs will still be in the low to mid 90s. This trend continues into the weekend. Isolated afternoon downpours are possible each afternoon.

This wetter weather pattern continues into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. Sunday should be closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Slightly cooler air is then possible  on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basic is calm. There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next five days.

