‘Hopefully, we’ll continue to have more firsts’, Chatham Co. lawyers, judges react to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black Woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court when she was sworn in on Thursday.

She’s the 116th Supreme Court Justice replacing newly retired Justice Stephen Breyer who she once clerked for.

“Growing up, you look up to Thurgood Marshall. Even though he’s a man, he was the standard. He broke down barriers and he was the civil rights icon in law,” said Attorney Gwendolyn Fortson-Waring.

Gwendolyn Fortson-Waring has been practicing civil trial litigation for almost 30 years, but that hasn’t come without adversity.

“Even when I started practicing in 1994 in Savannah, some of the judges called women little ladies in court and when I went out to outlying counties they would look at you and ask if you’re the lawyer.”

She said the swearing-in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was a long time coming.

Attorney Fortson-Waring said, “it’s everything we’ve been waiting for since Constance Baker-Motley was first appointed to the court of appeals back in the ‘60s.”

Right here in Chatham County, Judge Tammy Stokes became the first Black woman judge back in 2004 and last year, Judge Lisa Colbert became the first Black woman to serve as superior court judge.

“Hopefully, we’ll continue to have more firsts because we can’t have more until we have the first,” said Judge Lisa Colbert.

It took a long time for a Black woman to make it to the highest court, taking one of nine seats.

Judge Colbert said, “they always say the pendulum of justice swings slowly, but obviously, it’s not as quickly as I would’ve liked.”

She said working as a juvenile court judge for 8 1/2 years exposed her to kids who need to see themselves represented.

“Working with children who didn’t always dream, didn’t always have hope for their future, didn’t always see themselves being able to get somewhere different from where they are. I hope this is one more thing that will help them see themselves anywhere.”

Judge Colbert said it’s important for Supreme Court Justices to reflect the diversity of the country because their decisions touch everyone’s lives.

Attorney Fortson Waring said in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s words: “When will there be enough women on the court? She said when there are nine. The youth of today will have to remember when we get 9 women on the court then it’ll be enough.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.