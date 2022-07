RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department responded to a call at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they responded to the call, police found one man dead beside the railroad tracks on the South end of town.

Police say no signs of criminal activity have been found at this time.

Richmond Hill police are continuing to investigate the incident.

