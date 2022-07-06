McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday night homicide

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night homicide.

Deputies have identified the victim as 51-year-old Neil Trutt of Darien.

Col. Danny Lowe of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the Thompson Seafood dock at the Darien waterfront between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday night.

They found Trutt laying on the dock and transported him to the hospital where he died. Col. Lowe says this is a murder investigation, but wouldn’t reveal details surrounding the nature of Trutt’s death.

There have been no arrests in the case. Deputies say this was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

