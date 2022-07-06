New Islands Expressway bridge opening, lane shift planned for Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced traffic on Islands Expressway at the Wilmington River will shift overnight to the newly constructed bridge starting Thursday, July 7 in Chatham County.

Weather permitting, traffic on the Wilmington River/Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway draw bridge will be shifted to the new high level fixed span bridge beginning at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night continuing until 7 a.m., Friday, July 8.

Message boards will be set up to give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic shift.

This new traffic configuration will allow continuous traffic flow, no longer hindered by maritime traffic. The traffic shift is needed for removal of the two existing double bascule bridges and complete bridge two construction, which is expected in second quarter of 2023.

Drivers are told to expect delays and use alternate routes, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

