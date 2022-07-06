Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

New Islands Expressway bridge opening, lane shift planned for Thursday night

Islands Expressway Bridge
Islands Expressway Bridge(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced traffic on Islands Expressway at the Wilmington River will shift overnight to the newly constructed bridge starting Thursday, July 7 in Chatham County.

Weather permitting, traffic on the Wilmington River/Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway draw bridge will be shifted to the new high level fixed span bridge beginning at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night continuing until 7 a.m., Friday, July 8.

Message boards will be set up to give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic shift.

This new traffic configuration will allow continuous traffic flow, no longer hindered by maritime traffic. The traffic shift is needed for removal of the two existing double bascule bridges and complete bridge two construction, which is expected in second quarter of 2023.

Drivers are told to expect delays and use alternate routes, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A to Z Mart
‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI...
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI cases
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Savannah man finds celebratory gunfire bullet hole in hood of car
Savannah man finds celebratory gunfire bullet hole in hood of car
1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting on Hollywood Drive
1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting on Hollywood Drive

Latest News

‘Better late than never’: GSP urges caution during busy holiday travel period
FILE PHOTO
GDOT releases a statement on the Houlihan Bridge
Police lights
Traffic lights out at Pooler Pkwy. Tanger Outlets Blvd.
Police lights
UPDATE: Walthour Rd. has reopened after a hit-and-run involving bicyclist