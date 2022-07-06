SC State Fair accepting entries for 2022 exhibits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Fair has opened submissions for competitive exhibits.

Submissions will be on display between Oct. 12-23 in categories ranging from agriculture and livestock to arts, crafts and flowers.

“Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the South Carolina State Fair,” General Manager Nancy Smith said. “The beloved exhibits are a favorite tradition and an annual staple at the S.C. State Fair. We are excited to see the talent South Carolinians bring us once again this year.”

A full list of competitions can be found on the fair’s website.

The deadline to submit entries is Sept. 1.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.