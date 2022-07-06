Tybee Island police asking for help locating suspect after he fled from crash scene

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island police are looking for a man they say ran from the scene of a motorcycle crash.

Tybee Police say Chad Cooley ran a red light at Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue.

Cooley was struck by a car ejecting both the rider and his passenger from the bike.

Lastly, he ran away from the scene.

According to police, Cooley is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and khaki shorts.

If you see him you’re asked to call 911.

