Tybee Island police asking for help locating suspect after he fled from crash scene

Chad Cooley
Chad Cooley(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island police are looking for a man they say ran from the scene of a motorcycle crash.

Tybee Police say Chad Cooley ran a red light at Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue.

Cooley was struck by a car ejecting both the rider and his passenger from the bike.

Lastly, he ran away from the scene.

According to police, Cooley is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and khaki shorts.

If you see him you’re asked to call 911.

