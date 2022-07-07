14-year-old dies after ATV accident
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 14-year-old died in an ATV accident Wednesday around 1:38 p.m.
Troopers from Post 11 Hinesville responded to a crash on Jones Road north of Lecounte Road NW, in McIntosh County.
Officials say a Honda TRX420FA ATV was traveling south on the shoulder of Jones Road when it struck a concrete culvert.
The ATV overturned and came to a final rest upside down, with the driver trapped underneath.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
