18-year-old injured in shooting on Shellbark Way

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Shellbark Way.

At about 12:30 a.m., Savannah Police officers responded to the 100 block of Shellbark Way and discovered an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Police detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and are continuing to investigate.

Detectives have identified and interviewed persons of interest who were at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

