18-year-old killed in shooting on Shellbark Way

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Shellbark Way.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Shellbark Way and discovered 18-year-old Mercedes Contreras with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Savannah Police detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and are continuing to investigate. Detectives have identified and interviewed persons of interest who were at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

