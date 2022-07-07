Back To School With Confidence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

Going back to school is exciting but it can be anxiety provoking if you have allergies or asthma. To avoid stress, maintain your child’s therapeutic routine during summer months. Skipping doses or not maintaining regular schedules can set the child back when school resumes.

Make sure all prescriptions (especially EPI pens) are up to date and that your child has had a recent check-up.

School forms!! Get ahead of the rush. Contact your child’s school to obtain any required forms for scheduled medications and/or emergency plans. Then schedule an appointment for a check-up to review the therapeutic routine, refill prescriptions, and fill out the requisite forms. Discuss your child’s condition with teachers, coaches and school nurses so that everyone is up to date.

Don’t delay obtaining your school forms today.

