Bluffton Self Help to hold GED class orientation

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, Bluffton Self Help will hold an orientation for the next semester of its GED class.

A program they’ve revamped, to meet community need.

“60% of folks in Beaufort County and 75% of folks in Jasper county do not make a livable wage. We know that education or lack of education is directly connected,” said Courtney Hampson, the CEO of Bluffton Self Help.

The class will be held in this classroom and if you’d like to sign up you can still do that even if you can’t make it to the orientation tonight.

Hampson says the program only costs $20 and has benefits on the back end far beyond that.

“Getting a GED automatically increases somebody’s salary potential by $7,000. Being more skilled in language arts increases that potential by $11,000, more math skills $21,000 so the numbers check out. This is a worthwhile investment.”

While the organization is very excited about their growing GED program, it’s certainly not the only one they’re offering. For a full list of those other courses and all the services offered by Bluffton Self Help, click here.

