Body found on the beach on Tybee Island

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found on a Tybee Island beach on Thursday.

The Tybee Island Police Department said the body was that of a man in his 70s visiting here on vacation.

Police were called to the scene on 19th street and Fisherman’s walk by someone who saw the man and thought he was asleep.

Police have not confirmed how he died but say it may have been a health-related issue.

