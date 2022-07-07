Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bradwell Park reopens in downtown Hinesville

Bradwell Park reopens in downtown Hinesville
Bradwell Park reopens in downtown Hinesville(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Bradwell Park, in the heart of downtown Hinesville, is now officially open to foot traffic.

City officials say this project has been more than a year in the making.

City engineer Paul Simonton says the park was created with the environment in mind. It features permeable pavers to prevent runoff, as well as rain gardens to help with water quality.

The park also has a splash pad, which will be fully operational by the end of the month. There are also outlets around the park for vendors to use for future events.

Simonton says there’s a few finishing touches before the park is 100 percent complete, but the project has overcome many hurdles, like supply chain issues.

“I’m excited, I really am, to get this thing finished and let the city enjoy it, and all the residents can enjoy the benefits of this. So yeah, it’s a good thing. I’m excited, but I’m also relieved,” said Paul Simonton, the Hinesville City engineer.

While the park is accessible now, the city is hosting a grand opening on July 23rd.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Man found dead in Richmond Hill
Hilton Head Island reached full capacity Fourth of July weekend
Hilton Head Island reaches full capacity on Fourth of July weekend
FILE PHOTO - A Buc-ee's location.
Could a Buc-ee’s be coming to Glynn County?
Shea Schrader and Hunter McKee
WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Bananas game
File photo of police lights.
14-year-old dies after ATV accident

Latest News

Bluffton Self Help to hold GED class orientation
Bluffton Self Help to hold GED class orientation
Savannah Mall
Real Estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
THE News at 4
Tybee Island firefighters rescue baby bird
Tybee Island firefighters rescue baby bird
Tybee Island firefighters rescue baby bird