Bradwell Park reopens in downtown Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Bradwell Park, in the heart of downtown Hinesville, is now officially open to foot traffic.

City officials say this project has been more than a year in the making.

City engineer Paul Simonton says the park was created with the environment in mind. It features permeable pavers to prevent runoff, as well as rain gardens to help with water quality.

The park also has a splash pad, which will be fully operational by the end of the month. There are also outlets around the park for vendors to use for future events.

Simonton says there’s a few finishing touches before the park is 100 percent complete, but the project has overcome many hurdles, like supply chain issues.

“I’m excited, I really am, to get this thing finished and let the city enjoy it, and all the residents can enjoy the benefits of this. So yeah, it’s a good thing. I’m excited, but I’m also relieved,” said Paul Simonton, the Hinesville City engineer.

While the park is accessible now, the city is hosting a grand opening on July 23rd.

