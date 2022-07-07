COVID cases rising in Chatham Co., vaccines available soon for younger children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID cases in Chatham County have been on a slow decline over the past week, with a seven day moving average of 77 reported yesterday.

However, our total cases did spike over the past two days, jumping from 35 to 131.

That data being reported does not reflect the actual number due to at home testing and the Coastal Health District estimates the real numbers could be as much as five to 10 times higher than reported.

They are a little concerned. The main variants in Georgia right now are BA.4 and BA.5 which are a subvariant of Omicron, but are even more contagious.

The Coastal Health District says because the sheer number of people getting infected is higher. It means hospitalizations and severe illness from COVID are also on the rise.

Even with mild symptoms, Dr. Lawton Davis says it can still lead to long COVID, but data being collected shows the vaccine does help from those long term symptoms.

Starting in the next few days, the Coastal Health District will be able to offer the COVID vaccine to 6-month-olds to 5-year-olds for the very first time.

“Children typically overall don’t get as sick as older adults do with COVID in general, they certainly can pick it up at school and even though they may be minimally symptomatic take it home to grandma and grandpa or whom so ever so being vaccinated protects not only them but also the broader community,” Dr. Davis said.

He says if those kids get their vaccine right away, they will be at peak effectiveness right as the new school year starts up in a few weeks.

Starting Thursday, those vaccines are available to 6-months and up in Camden and Glynn counties, but Chatham County should have them available in the next few days so just look online for when those appointments become available.

