Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Heat Advisory: ‘Feels like’ temperatures topping out at 110 degrees today ☀️

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few damp roads are possible during the Thursday morning commute due to overnight showers.

Temperatures will be warm with lows only in the mid to upper 70s at daybreak. We’ll see a better coverage of rain during the afternoon, but highs will still reach the mid 90s. Heat index values will be very high, topping out in between 105 and 110 degrees during the afternoon.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 8:39AM I 7.2′ 2:56PM I 1.6′ 9:26PM

Severe weather is not expected, but a stronger afternoon storm or two will be possible along the sea breeze. The main threat will be heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Friday, with afternoon highs once again in the mid 90s.

This wetter weather pattern continues into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. Sunday should be closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Slightly cooler air is then possible on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basic is calm. There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A Buc-ee's location.
Could a Buc-ee’s be coming to Glynn County?
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones
Source: WTOC
Man found dead in Richmond Hill
Hilton Head Island reached full capacity Fourth of July weekend
Hilton Head Island reaches full capacity on Fourth of July weekend
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Heat Advisory: 11AM - 5 PM
Andrew's Thursday forecast 7.7
Cloud Shadow
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 07-06-2022
WTOC First Alert Weather
Heat index values will be near 105° this afternoon!