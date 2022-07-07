Heat Advisory: ‘Feels like’ temperatures topping out at 110 degrees today ☀️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few damp roads are possible during the Thursday morning commute due to overnight showers.

First Alert: A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM-5PM today. Heat index values could reach 110°, be sure to hydrate and take breaks from the heat! pic.twitter.com/XcrRQsm5Yn — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 7, 2022

Temperatures will be warm with lows only in the mid to upper 70s at daybreak. We’ll see a better coverage of rain during the afternoon, but highs will still reach the mid 90s. Heat index values will be very high, topping out in between 105 and 110 degrees during the afternoon.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 8:39AM I 7.2′ 2:56PM I 1.6′ 9:26PM

Severe weather is not expected, but a stronger afternoon storm or two will be possible along the sea breeze. The main threat will be heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Friday, with afternoon highs once again in the mid 90s.

This wetter weather pattern continues into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. Sunday should be closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Slightly cooler air is then possible on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basic is calm. There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next five days.

