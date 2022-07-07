Free back to school clinics begin today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening today, the Costal Health District is offering back to school clinics to make sure kids are up to date before the school year.

For any kids that are entering a Georgia School for the first time will need to get a screening, so that is any pre-k or kindergarten students as well as any grade level that transferred from another state.

It is happening at the location on the corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood drives, it starts up at 8 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

It is free and first come, first serve basis.

During the visit students will get a vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening.

They will also check to see if the students are behind on any immunizations and get them all caught up on required vaccines, so they ask to bring any out of state vaccination records if you have them.

“We do want to make sure getting immunizations, screenings done, and well checks is just as high a priority as getting your pencils and your crayons,” said Chatham County Nurse Manager Dr. Sierra Peebles.

If you just need to get vaccinations, especially the meningitis vaccine that is required for all 11th graders, do not come today. They will host special clinics starting next week.

Today is just for new Georgia students to get that required screening. They recommend getting here early as the line will pick up around lunch and it could take about one to two hours to get through the line and the screening.

Most insurances are accepted and appointments are required. You can make an appointment here.

This same back to school clinic is happening in other counties in the Coastal Health District:

Bryan County: Tuesday, July 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bryan County Health Department, 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke.

Glynn County: Wednesday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick.

Long County: Thursday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm at the Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici.

Liberty County: Thursday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.