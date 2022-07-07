Liberty County commissioners approve new industrial zone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners voted to rezone more than 430 acres in eastern Liberty County from an agricultural district to an industrial district at their meeting on Tuesday.

The area is in Midway off of I-95 at exit 76.

Tuesday’s rezoning vote is the latest decision in an effort to industrialize portions of eastern Liberty County. People who live in that area say they have some concerns.

This industrial rezoning follows a decision from March of this year to rezone more than 230 acres to industrial and commercial as well.

All of these requests are from the Foram Group and create the potential for 11 new warehouses or distribution centers in the area over five years.

“It’s the proximity to the Savannah port. That’s one thing that we have to sell, and the county has made that a strategy for their economic development over the past 20 years,” said Jeff Ricketson, the Liberty County consolidated planning commission director

Rapid development, that neighbors in the area say may be too much, too soon. Some say they’d like the county to issue a moratorium on industrial rezonings.

“Our concern is where do we stop. When is enough is enough? We are asking for a moratorium. Okay, you’ve got your 10 buildings, let’s just slow down,” said Janice Kay, who lives near the future development.

Janice Kay and Debbe Robinson are part of a group called Residents for Liberty with an e-mail distribution list of about 1,200 people in the county.

One of their concerns is safety on the roads. Ricketson says the new warehouses have the potential to employ more than 1,000 people.

“Increased building creates increased traffic, and increased risk. It’s pretty simple. Do it thoughtfully, do it in a planned fashion, and do it timely,” said Debbie Robinson.

Ricketson says the county is beginning to look at options for funding to widen the bridge over I-95 to four lanes as well as improving Islands Highway and Highway 84.

The idea of an industrial moratorium was presented at this week’s Liberty County commission meeting, but was not approved.

