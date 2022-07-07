Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say

The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who...
The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who hit her with a chair.(WWBT)
By WWBT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia are investigating an incident where a person shot at a panhandler.

The Richmond Police Department reports the situation started when a male panhandler asked a woman for money on Thursday. When the woman declined, the man picked up a chair and hit her with it.

Police said the woman pulled out a gun and started shooting as he ran away, as reported by WWBT.

According to the department, the woman took off from the scene but was later pulled over by a Virginia Commonwealth University police officer.

Authorities said they were initially unsure if the man was injured as there were no injury reports from area hospitals after the incident.

Police did not immediately identify the woman involved but said charges were pending.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Man found dead in Richmond Hill
Hilton Head Island reached full capacity Fourth of July weekend
Hilton Head Island reaches full capacity on Fourth of July weekend
FILE PHOTO - A Buc-ee's location.
Could a Buc-ee’s be coming to Glynn County?
Shea Schrader and Hunter McKee
WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Bananas game
File photo of police lights.
14-year-old dies after ATV accident

Latest News

Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
Neighbor's say the man's nudity isn't a one time occurrence.
Man seen naked outside home draws concern from neighbors
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
Bluffton Self Help to hold GED class orientation
Bluffton Self Help to hold GED class orientation
The latest movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is out now.
Here’s why teens are dressing up in suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’