Peach State Health Plan donates baby formula to J.C. Lewis Pediatric Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We’ve never seen anything like this before.”

With not only parents but pediatric offices struggling to put baby formula on shelves, about 25 cans were donated at J.C. Lewis Pediatric Center.

It’s an effort by Peach State Health Plan that’s much appreciated by CEO of JC Lewis Rena Douse in helping them provide for patients.

As a pediatrician, she says it’s not easy struggling to provide for the many parents having a hard time feeding their babies.

“You can see the frustration on the parents face. The parents are calling on the phone, they’re reaching out to us. They speak with the providers asking hey what can I do? My baby needs milk and gets more frustrating if their baby has some kind of gastrointestinal problem being on specialty formula,” said Douse.

She encourages parents to hang in there as more formula slowly starts to hit the shelves.

“They’re putting out the formula as fast as they can. this shortage will go away.”

Peach State Health Plan is planning on donating more formula to providers in Savannah in the coming weeks.

