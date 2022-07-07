Sky Cams
Pooler Council votes to rollback millage rate

The rollback goes from 4.597 to 4.263
Pooler City Hall
Pooler City Hall(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - After increasing their millage rate for the first time in nearly a decade last year, the City of Pooler is rolling it back.

Tuesday City Council unanimously voted to decrease the rate from 4.597 to 4.263.

To calculate what you’ll pay first, understand that a mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in property value.

Georgia calculates your tax bill using 40 percent of your property value.

In other words, a $100,000 home has a tax assessed value of $40,000.

To calculate your tax bill based off the millage rate and your assessed value is simple. You simply must multiply your assessed value, or 40% of your property value, times the millage rate.

Next, you’ll divide that number by 1,000.

For example, in a $100,000 home, you multiply 40,000 by 4.263, the millage rate adopted by the Pooler City Council. Divide that number by 1,000. You get the $170.52 you will pay to the city annually in taxes. If your home is worth $300,000, then you just multiply 170.52 by three.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

