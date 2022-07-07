Real Estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall is for sale.

That is according to the real estate website Ten-X.

According to the post, the online auction begins August 8th and runs through August 11th.

Right now, the starting rate is at $2.5 million dollars.

WTOC spoke with someone who rents space inside the mall and they say, as of Thursday, they haven’t been notified of the mall being up for auction online.

