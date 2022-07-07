Sky Cams
Real Estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction

Ten-X has the Savannah Mall set for auction starting in August
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall is for sale.

That is according to the real estate website Ten-X.

According to the post, the online auction begins August 8th and runs through August 11th.

Right now, the starting rate is at $2.5 million dollars.

WTOC spoke with someone who rents space inside the mall and they say, as of Thursday, they haven’t been notified of the mall being up for auction online.

See the listing here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

