Savannah heating & air company discusses parts shortage for air condition units

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the last thing you want to deal with when we’re in the peak heat months of summer, an air conditioning unit in your home breaking down.

And because of a nation-wide parts shortage, a quick fix may not be in short order.

“The shortage this year is deeper than it was last year,” said Randy Griffin with Climatech Air Inc.

Randy Griffin, President of Climatech Air Inc., says some parts and whole units are hard to come by, whether commercial units...

“Rooftop units for commercial jobs, there’s a 16-week wait. 16 weeks.”

...or residential.

“We’re having to travel over three states to find equipment.”

Griffin says the issue is industry-wide, regardless of the make of the units.

“To exacerbate the problems is the labor shortage.”

Griffin says the techs he has on hand have full work loads, and have been busy straight through since last year.

So to keep what you have up and running, he has some tips.

“Keep your filters changed, always. Look for subtle changes at first, if it’s not cooling properly. Just have it checked out on an annual basis, it’s the best way.”

Griffin says the earlier you can spot problems with your A/C, the sooner you can call for help.

“It may be a part we have to wait weeks for. And if it’s going out, maybe there’s a chance to keep it running until the parts do come in.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.