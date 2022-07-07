Students from Italy visit Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Back in 2019, the mayor of Hilton Head traveled to Verona, Italy to sign an agreement making the two municipalities sister cities.

Now, after two plus years of waiting through the pandemic, that agreement came to fruition here on Hilton Head, as 32 Italian students learned about the island.

“I truly believe that if we start with the young people, we’ll survive,” said Mayor John McCann.

The group of mainly high school seniors heard from town leaders and felt the Lowcountry hospitality.

“Everybody is very nice and friendly, you can randomly go up to someone and start a conversation,” said Gabrele.

“I heard that we are the hope for the future and this is what I learned from this place,” said Mitilde.

Trip organizers says these students aren’t the only ones gaining from this experience.

“The benefits are more culture, Italian culture sharing heritage,” said John De Cecco, the president of the Hilton Head Island Italian American Club.

He’s confident the young Italians will go back across the Atlantic with rave reviews. Something the students back up.

“I think I’m going to tell them to come here because it’s a beautiful place,” said Ludovica.

“We see the U.S. as something very far away and this exchange makes everything closer,” said Letizie.

When Mayor McCann visited Verona, some community members were upset about the cost of the trip.

He says the exchange students’ visit is evidence of how much that trip and this sister city partnership is worth.

“It’s about more than dollars, it’s about people,” said Mayor McCann.

Now, three years after taking his visit to Italy, the mayor continues to stand behind the relationship.

“If we don’t get any more tourism out of it that’s not a big deal, but if we get people believing that Hilton Head Island is a great place to be and a great place to visit and go home with positive thoughts about us, it will make us a better city and it will make them a better place.”

The town and its Italian American Club say this partnership will have benefits for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.