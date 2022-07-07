‘Tracing Your Roots’ genealogy workshop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How much you know about your family history often depends on knowing where to look and how to dig for that information?
A workshop this weekend could point you in the right direction.
The Savannah African Art Museum is presenting “Tracing Your Roots” - a genealogy resource workshop Saturday.
This morning Lisa Jackson from the museum joined us on Morning Break with a look at what to expect.
