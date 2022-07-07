Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘Tracing Your Roots’ genealogy workshop

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How much you know about your family history often depends on knowing where to look and how to dig for that information?

A workshop this weekend could point you in the right direction.

The Savannah African Art Museum is presenting “Tracing Your Roots” - a genealogy resource workshop Saturday.

This morning Lisa Jackson from the museum joined us on Morning Break with a look at what to expect.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - A Buc-ee's location.
Could a Buc-ee’s be coming to Glynn County?
Source: WTOC
Man found dead in Richmond Hill
Hilton Head Island reached full capacity Fourth of July weekend
Hilton Head Island reaches full capacity on Fourth of July weekend
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones
File photo of police lights.
14-year-old dies after ATV accident

Latest News

New mixology classes at Electric Moon
New mixology classes at Electric Moon
‘Tracing Your Roots’ genealogy workshop
‘Tracing Your Roots’ genealogy workshop
Saying goodbye to Cyreia Sandlin
Saying goodbye to Cyreia Sandlin
Leopold’s Birthday Block Party returning in 2022
Leopold’s Birthday Block Party returning in 2022