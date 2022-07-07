Tybee Island firefighters rescue baby bird

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Rescuing a feathered friend, Tybee Island firefighters come to the aid of a baby bird on Butler Avenue this morning that had fallen out of its nest.

It was definitely an unusual call, but one with some urgency and a Tybee Island Fire lieutenant explained why.

“Call goes out that we have a bird that fell out of a nest, and needs to be returned to the nest. And we’re like what in the world’s going on?” asked Lt. Charles Woodcook.

More than just a bird in distress, the dilemma became a bit of a public nuisance thanks to the protective parents.

“Everybody that walked underneath that tree was getting dive-bombed by the mother and father bird. So the birds were attacking people as they were walking by.”

Lieutenant Charles Woodcock says he understands the occasional cat in a tree call. He says they’ve even responded to a rabbit in a tree before.

So using the ladder truck to return a baby bird back to its home should’ve been no problem.

“Put on my helmet, put on my jacket cause the birds were tearing people up, and went up there and put the baby bird back in the nest. And immediately, those birds were diving all over me. Pecking at my helmet, pecking at my jacket.”

But once the parent birds realized the baby was safe and sound, they stayed in the tree, and left anyone walking underneath alone.

“Restored the peace, reunited.”

