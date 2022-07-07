Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say

Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.(West Virginia Regional Jail)
By WSAZ staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A video posted on social media showing a child being kicked out of a chair by an adult has led to an arrest, according to West Virginia police.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Staci Burgy was arrested on child abuse charges.

In an interview, Burgy admitted it was her in the video but told officials she wasn’t attempting to hurt the child, the Cabell County Sheriff told WSAZ.

Deputies say Burgy told them she was imitating something she saw on a TV show.

Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Huntington Police Department on the investigation, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A to Z Mart
‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI...
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI cases
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones
10,000 new homes set to be built along the Great Ogeechee Pkwy.
10,000 new homes set to be built along the Great Ogeechee Pkwy.
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

FILE - Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby...
Ex-’Cheer’ star Jerry Harris gets 12 years for child pornography, solicitation charges
The agreement Wednesday comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning...
Juul, FDA suspend court case while e-cigarette ban on hold
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home