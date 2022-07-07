Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Banana’s game

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an intimate moment, but tonight it was shared with thousands of baseball fans.

WTOC reporter Shea Schrader thought she was taking part in the Bananas’ Dancing in the Dark promotion.

Actually, it was all a ploy by her boyfriend Hunter McKee who is a marketing producer at WTOC.

Hunter popped the question Wednesday on the field and Shea said yes!

It was the couple’s first time at a Savannah Bananas game, and it will be a memorable one!

“I took off my blindfold and I was just like oh my god, this is not happening right now. I was so surprised! I can’t even believe it, the ring is beautiful. He did great. I’m just wow,” Schrader said.

“I was shivering the whole time. I mean I knew she was going to say yes, but I just wanted everything to come together perfectly. Yeah man, I’m shaking right now,” McKee said.

Congrats to the happy couple! It was a good night on the field for the Bananas as well, as they win over Florence 10-2.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A to Z Mart
‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI...
Advocacy group calls on Chatham County’s DA to reconsider policy dealing with punishment of DUI cases
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones
10,000 new homes set to be built along the Great Ogeechee Pkwy.
10,000 new homes set to be built along the Great Ogeechee Pkwy.
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Did you know Georgia has a “Safe Haven” law?
Did you know Georgia has a “Safe Haven” law?
THE News at 11
WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Banana’s game
THE News at 11
Did you know Georgia has a “Safe Haven” law?
Chad Cooley
Man arrested after leaving crash scene