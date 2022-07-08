Sky Cams
Appointments available in Chatham, Bryan counties for children to get COVID-19 vaccine

(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children six months and older will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Chatham County beginning Monday, July 11, according to the Coastal Health District.

If you’re looking to get your family vaccinated in Bryan County, appointments are only available on Thursdays.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.

