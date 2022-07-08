Appointments available in Chatham, Bryan counties for children to get COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children six months and older will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Chatham County beginning Monday, July 11, according to the Coastal Health District.
If you’re looking to get your family vaccinated in Bryan County, appointments are only available on Thursdays.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.