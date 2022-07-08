Chatham Co. Commission approves over $3 million for deck collapse repair

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission approved putting millions of dollars towards fixing a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry boat service on Hutchinson Island.

The area where the deck collapsed near the Savannah Convention Center is mostly blocked off. Crews still haven’t started fixing it yet. The repairs are projected to cost $3.2 million.

The Chatham County Commission unanimously agreed to putting $100,000 towards crews coming out to stabilize the area and then what’s left of the $3.2 million to repairs.

Despite rumors that an earthquake about two weeks ago caused the collapse, Assistant County Engineer, Nathaniel Panther says they still don’t know what caused this damage.

“We expect in the next two weeks to have it fully stabilized is the goal and once it’s stabilized then we can start removing materials from behind and figure out what caused the failure. Once we figure out what caused the failure then you go into the design process and try to figure out what’s the best solution to either fix the wall or it may be that it needs to be completely rebuild,” Panther said.

As for right now, they still aren’t sure when all the repairs will be finished.

