Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Daniel Defense CEO asked to testify at hearing about gun violence

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The CEO of Daniel Defense, a gun manufacturer in Bryan County, has been asked to testify at a government hearing about gun violence.

According to a document on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s website, Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel has been asked to speak at a July 20 hearing. Daniel is one of three CEOs of three manufacturers of AR-15 type rifles that have been invited to speak.

In the letter, committee chairwoman, Carolyn Maloney, asks Daniel to appear before the committee regarding “the crisis of gun violence in America and the gun industry’s role in fueling that violence.”

The Committee says they’re taking a closer look at how AR-15 style rifles are marketed after several recent mass-shootings.

In May, the gun used by the shooter at an Uvalde, Texas school was manufactured by Daniel Defense. At the time, the company declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
Shea Schrader and Hunter McKee
WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Bananas game
Source: WTOC
Body found on the beach on Tybee Island
Source: WTOC
Man found dead in Richmond Hill
File photo of police lights.
14-year-old dies after ATV accident

Latest News

Police lights
Man receives life threatening injuries in shooting in 400 block of W. Park Ave.
Real Estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
Real Estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
Savannah heating & air company discusses parts shortage for air condition units
Savannah heating & air company discusses parts shortage for air condition units
THE News at 6
Pooler Council votes to rollback millage rate