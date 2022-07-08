Federal funds to go to Liberty County educational assistance

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County received $11 million as part of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Liberty County Board of Commissioners is using some of the money from the American Rescue Plan Act to create an Education Assistance program. County leaders say it will help enrich the lives of students in the area.

Commissioners have set aside $100,000 of ARPA funds. Area non-profits and after-school programs are eligible to apply for the funding.

Officials say it’s to help create and fund educational programs for students outside of the classroom. Groups applying must be based in Liberty County.

Commission Chairman Donald Lovette says this will help create opportunities for area students.

“We hope that these funds will help these organizations to enhance what they’re offering now. To perhaps give the children more exposure, broaden their horizons of what’s available to them. This feeds into what they would learn during the school year. This is an extra layer of assistance,” Lovette said.

The application is open until July 31.

