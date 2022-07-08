Fires finally out on St. Catherines Island

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Forestry officials say the fires on St. Catherine’s Island in Liberty County are finally out.

Last month, lightning struck the island causing several fires that burned thousands of acres. Georgia Forestry was called in on June 15 to help battle the fire.

From the mainland in Liberty County, you can no longer see smoke coming from St. Catherine’s Island. Officials with Georgia Forestry say that fire has been put out since July 5, and it was a unique effort to do so.

Officials say now that the fire is out, they have a better scope of the extent of the damage. Initially, they had reported 800-1,000 acres had burned, now that number is closer to 2,200.

“It was not due to growth at that point, it was really due to better mapping. We had one of our folks come in that had mapping capability and actually get out and follow the lines,” said Byron Haire, an area fire management officer with Georgia Forestry.

Fire was deemed “controlled” on June 27 when it stopped spreading. Georgia Forestry began moving equipment off the island on June 30, while continuing to monitor conditions.

Then, on July 5 the fire was considered mopped, or put out. Much of this is thanks to recent rain and an increase in humidity.

“Looking at our weather patterns, we’re back to normal humidity, which for the islands is closer to 60 percent. So, we’re feeling much better about it. We do not expect to have any more problems out there,” Haire said.

Haire also says no structures or historical items were damaged by the fire, but firefighting on an island posed unique challenges.

“I can’t call up for equipment when we need more and say ‘can you send me another dozer?’ We have to barge equipment there and barge equipment back,” Haire said.

He says now the island’s ecosystem will start a natural regeneration process and begin to regrow.

Haire says while lightning caused the fire on St. Catherine’s Island, it’s always important to be cautious and aware of fire prevention, especially in times of low humidity.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.