Grieving family wants answers after brush fire uncovers body: ‘Situation doesn’t make sense’

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Nearly a week after a brush fire in Kapolei uncovered a woman’s body, her family is awaiting answers about her death.

“We’re dying to know more. We would really like to know more,” said the woman’s sister, Rayy Alvarez. “It’s still hard to believe. We can’t even believe that this is happening.”

Authorities identified the woman as 39-year-old Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez. Her body was found on the side of Farrington Highway outside Honokai Hale.

KHNL/KGMB reported that loved ones said she was found in a drainage canal at the bottom of a steep hillside.

Rayy Alvarez remembers her sister for her fighting spirit and for overcoming life’s challenges.

“She was a survivor. So, she was in survival mode and did what she had to do for herself, but she was always still happy,” Rayy Alvarez said.

Chasidy Alvarez’s life was plagued with hardships, according to her family.

As a mother of three with her children now grown, Chasidy Alvarez dealt with various health and mental problems. Her sister said she also struggled to find stable housing and occasionally found herself homeless.

What caused her death is currently unknown to both her family and authorities. Police are still investigating whether foul play was involved.

Residents near where the fire broke out said they were shocked to learn about the discovery of the body.

Before the fire, neighbors said they never heard or saw anything out of the ordinary that would indicate trouble in their backyard.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re hoping that somebody may have seen her in the area,” said Honolulu Police Department Sgt. Chris Kim. “Any information at this point would be helpful to the investigators.”

Meanwhile, the Alvarez family said they are left to wonder what happened.

“Just a lot of questions. Just a lot of questions,” Rayy Alvarez said. “For me, the situation doesn’t make sense – the way that the scene was, it doesn’t make any sense. So, we just want some answers, you know? We just want some closure at least.”

Anyone who may know anything was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300.

