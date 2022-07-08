Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 07-08-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain storms started developing around noon south of the Altamaha like in Baxley and have taken about three hours to travel to I-95 in McIntosh and Liberty Counties with more moving in from the west. The sea breeze is still right along US Hwy 17, and where some storms collide with it, we could have some gusty storms. Heavy rainfall will also be possible which could lead to some street flooding.

Tonight: While the coverage and intensity of showers and t-storms will steadily weaken, lingering outflow boundaries, abundant moisture, plus sufficient lift and instability, will allow for at least some coverage through the night.

Daybreak Saturday: 75 with a mix of rain and sun; there’s 30% chance of morning rain. There’ll be a break with warm muggy temps about 90 at noon and a 60% chance of rain storms in the afternoon/early evening.

Sunday morning looks wet and much cloudier with a 70% chance of showers on an off for most of the day. A cold front will approach from the northwest linger into Monday before possibly pushing back north and west of the area later Monday night. Expect greater than normal summertime rain chances/amounts each day, with several inches likely through the weekend. The temperatures may drop a few degrees but we’ll still see heat indices this weekend from 103°-110°.

Monday still look likes higher than normal rain chances as the front hopefully moves out of here; we return to low 90s and afternoon sea breeze rain chances through the end of the week.

MARINE (out 20 NM, including Grays Reef National Marine Sanctuary): Friday night...SW winds 15 kt with gust to 20 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance fo showers and t-storms. Saturday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A slight chance of storms in the am with t-storms likely in the afternoon. Saturday night...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and t-storms in the morning, then showers with t-storms likely in the afternoon.

RIP CURRENT RISK FORECAST FOR SATURDAY: LOW Always check the lifeguard stands for their flags as conditions can and do change.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.