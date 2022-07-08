Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 26-year-old was killed in a shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah on July 7.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to West Park at Montgomery Street around 11:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert and found Gary Pitts with gunshot wounds. Pitts died as a result of those injuries.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Savannah man shared what he heard and saw in the moments following a barrage of gunfire just down the street from his home.

“I’m concerned that just by my geographic location, living on the west side, I am more likely to be a victim and all of my neighbors are more likely to be a victim, just by where we live.”

The man says he heard around 15 shots before coming out of his home to see what happened. He says he can’t help but wonder where all the rounds that didn’t hit the victim ended up.

“Where did the rest of the bullets land? Did they go through somebody’s wall? Did they potentially almost injure someone else?”

He says he watched as police arrived, scoured over the scene, and when they found Pitts’ body.

“It’s tragic somebody lost their life again, in another shooting that happens on a pretty regular basis right now,” the Savannah man said. “We are right in the middle of a bunch of chaos, and I don’t understand it.”

The man says he worries about his safety, and that of his wife and son if this violence continues, and wonders what the answer is to stop it.

“I know it’s really out of their control, but that’s who we look to. We look to the city, we look to the police.”

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

