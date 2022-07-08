OB/GYN explains what abortions may be permitted if Heartbeat Law takes effect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Heartbeat Law bans abortions after six weeks or after a heartbeat is found. If it goes into effect, there will be few circumstances where an abortion is allowed.

Because of the overturning of Roe V Wade, there’s a good possibility that pregnant women who carry far enough along that a heartbeat can be detected will not be able to have an abortion and that includes those who realizes later down the line their baby may have birth defects, according to Dr. Glen Scarborough, at Savannah OB/GYN.

The Supreme Court decision to allow states the right to make it illegal to have or perform an abortion laws has sparked uproar around the country - including here in Savannah.

According to the CDC, different test to look for certain birth defects or chromosomal disorders, like Down Syndrome, are ran from weeks 11 to 13 of pregnancy. That’s after a heartbeat is detected.

“In cases like Down syndrome, that’s not considered a fetal anomaly or one that would be life threatening to a mother and that would fall under an elective procedure,” Dr. Scarborough said.

But Dr. Scarborough says that’s not the case for women who miscarry and require a Dilation and Curettage, also known as a D&C, or have ectopic pregnancies. He says nothing changes in these cases in states with abortion regulations.

“With regards to ectopic pregnancies where the conception is implanted somewhere outside of the uterus in the tube and there have been some rumors that have been circulating that patients are not going to be able to have ectopic pregnancies managed because of this reversal of Roe V Wade and that’s not true,” Dr. Scarborough said.

He adds he believes women carrying a baby that will not survive after birth will the option to terminate the pregnancy even in states with a ban.

“There may be a fetal anomaly that is not compatible with life after delivery then those mother would still be able to take advantage of pregnancy termination in the event that it’s a lethal anomaly for the health benefits of the mother,” he said.

The State of Georgia has filed to reverse a previous decision and allow the Heartbeat Law to take effect.

