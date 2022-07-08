Savannah Clovers new head coach stops by Morning Break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Professional Soccer is coming to Savannah next year.

A lot of the pressure falls on leadership. Savannah Clovers FC believe they are ready to make this jump.

The new head coach of Savannah Clovers FC David Proctor and Chief community officer Brian Sykes stopped by Morning Break.

For more on Coach Proctor, you can read our previous coverage here.

For more on the club’s move to the professional ranks, check out this story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.