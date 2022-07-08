Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Clovers new head coach stops by Morning Break

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Professional Soccer is coming to Savannah next year.

A lot of the pressure falls on leadership. Savannah Clovers FC believe they are ready to make this jump.

The new head coach of Savannah Clovers FC David Proctor and Chief community officer Brian Sykes stopped by Morning Break.

For more on Coach Proctor, you can read our previous coverage here.

For more on the club’s move to the professional ranks, check out this story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shea Schrader and Hunter McKee
WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Bananas game
Savannah Mall
Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
Source: WTOC
Man found dead in Richmond Hill
Source: WTOC
Body found on the beach on Tybee Island
File photo of police lights.
14-year-old dies after ATV accident

Latest News

Keeping Score: Bananas employee runs manual scoreboard
First base coach with top-level moves
Biko: The Bananas broadcast entertainer
22-year-old behind the Bananas' internet fame