Temperatures will feel like triple digits again today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be some damp roads for early morning commuters due to overnight showers. Otherwise, Friday morning will be mostly dry with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 80s. Plan on another very warm day, with heat index values near 100 degrees already after 10AM. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, feeling as warm as 105-110 or so during the afternoon. Another Heat Advisory is possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again. A strong to severe storm will be possible with heavy rain, lightning and brief gusty wind as the main threats.

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 9:35AM I 7.2′ 3:51PM I 0.8′ 10:31PM

This wetter weather pattern continues into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. Plan on rain this weekend as a cold front moves into the region. Sunday should be closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Slightly cooler air is then possible on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s as rain chances remain elevated.

We look to turn back into a more typical summertime pattern by the middle of the week, with afternoon showers and storms forming along the sea breeze and highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basic is calm. There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.