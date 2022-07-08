Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall has certainly seen better days.

“I’m just amazed at how there’s nothing here hardly anymore. It’s such a wonderful spot, great location. I just don’t know what’s it going to do to turn things around,” said John Guillot, who’s been coming to the mall for 30 years.

The mall now seemingly has more vacancies than tenants and even less shoppers.

“We were sitting there, and we seen like 12 people walk by in total,” said shopper Dalonzo Bruce.

“Was it twelve? That’s crazy,” added Kevin Jackson.

But Thursday news got out that was a surprise to just about everyone, including tenants like Somi Benson-Jaja.

“I’ve been a tenant of the Savannah Mall for about five years and yesterday I heard there’s going to be a bid to sell the mall in August. We didn’t hear anything beforehand, so we don’t really know what’s happening,” said the owner of Shot by Somi Studios.

While he wishes he would’ve known it was coming, Somi is trying to look on the bright side.

“I thought there might be a bit of opportunity. South side needs growth like other areas of Savannah.”

That opportunity for a new owner, and new life, getting people thinking.

“It’s that one idea that’s going to make a lot of money, I just don’t have it,” joked Guillot.

“Put some lights,” said Bruce.

“A couple shoe stores,” added Jackson.

“Another floor honestly,” Bruce continued.

“Get the trimming done up here,” pointed out Jackson.

“Maybe put a movie theater here,” said Bruce.

So, as some dream of what could be, all Somi is hoping for is a step in the right direction.

“We don’t have a clue right now but if it’s going to spur economic growth on the south-side, definitely one hundred percent for it.”

WTOC did reach out to the ownership group of the Savannah Mall for comment, but we have not heard back from them at this time.

