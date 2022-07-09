City Market workers react to curfew signs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands.

City Market is technically private property.

A group owns the buildings and leases some of the public rights of way, which include sidewalks from the city.

This allows them to make their own rules.

After shootings two weekends in a row, City Market put up signs saying people under 21 cannot be there after 11pm and weapons are not allowed.

People who work at the Georgia Tasting Room are indifferent about the change.

“You can only do so much. People don’t read signs and if people wanna bring a gun they’ll bring a gun,” said Charlie Thomson, an employee for The Georgia Tasting Room.

Charlie Thomson has been moments from possibly being a victim of gun violence in City Market

“I could hear the shots and people were running. If I had gone down a different street, it would’ve been a whole different story about me going home.”

His co-worker had the same experience.

“As soon as I rounded the corner with my co-worker, I heard shots coming from right where we were so if I had left 20 seconds earlier, I probably would’ve been in the middle of it,” said Will Dowler, an employee for the Georgia Tasting Room.

They question their safety and said they’re at risk by getting off work at the wrong time.

Dowler said: “I grabbed my co-worker because she’s like this little girl so I was trying to get between her and the action and we went to take cover.”

Thomson said: “You hear the stories but once you’re kind of in the middle of it, it does kind of make you a little bit nervous to come out and work down here sometimes.”

They said the signs are a start, but more police and signs might not stop the crime.

“I saw the signs when I was walking here and I think it’s a start. I think it could be really off putting to a lot of tourists who see welcome to city market...you can come here with your kids, but can’t be here after 11 and bring your gun,” Thomson said.

The mayor said the City of savannah plays a big role in public safety, but it’s a shared responsibility and everyone needs to do their part.

