Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

College football roommates host free football camp for Coastal Empire kids

We’re just over a month away from high school football season, and some players were putting in some extra summer work today at the Long County Recreation Department.
Football camp held by former 912 stand-outs in Long County.
Football camp held by former 912 stand-outs in Long County.(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just over a month away from high school football season, and some players were putting in some extra summer work today at the Long County Recreation Department.

Former Long County stand-out Treyon Davis and former Liberty County player Anthony “Deuce” Parker are now college teammates at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. They came together to put on a free camp for players aged six to 14-years-old in the area.

“We did it free, because yeah, we didn’t want really like exclude anybody who didn’t have it, you know what I’m saying? We came out with tennis shoes, some people have cleats. If you can’t afford it, it’s fine, so we didn’t really want to like exclude anybody,” Davis said. “We wanted to make sure everybody had a fair opportunity and learned.

They had some of their college teammates, and other college football players out to help coach.

“We decided to give back to the community, because, you know, we’ve seen people doing it growing up, so we decided we wanted to be like those people and do it ourselves and give back to the community,” Parker explained. “They love us, you know? They call us Coach TD, Coach Deuce. I ain’t ever been called coach before, so that was cool.”

They said combining the morning and afternoon sessions they had around 70 kids come out and are hoping to make it bigger and better in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Source: WTOC
Body found on the beach on Tybee Island
Savannah Mall
Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction
Police lights
Man dies after shooting on West Park Avenue in Savannah
Savannah Mall
Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall

Latest News

Tormenta FC 2 player injured in hit-and-run
In Demand: Avoiding online ticket scams for Savannah Bananas games
In Demand: Avoiding online ticket scams for Savannah Bananas games
In Demand: Avoiding online ticket scams for Savannah Bananas games
Meet the 22-year-old behind the Bananas’ internet fame