College football roommates host free football camp for Coastal Empire kids

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just over a month away from high school football season, and some players were putting in some extra summer work today at the Long County Recreation Department.

Former Long County stand-out Treyon Davis and former Liberty County player Anthony “Deuce” Parker are now college teammates at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. They came together to put on a free camp for players aged six to 14-years-old in the area.

“We did it free, because yeah, we didn’t want really like exclude anybody who didn’t have it, you know what I’m saying? We came out with tennis shoes, some people have cleats. If you can’t afford it, it’s fine, so we didn’t really want to like exclude anybody,” Davis said. “We wanted to make sure everybody had a fair opportunity and learned.

They had some of their college teammates, and other college football players out to help coach.

“We decided to give back to the community, because, you know, we’ve seen people doing it growing up, so we decided we wanted to be like those people and do it ourselves and give back to the community,” Parker explained. “They love us, you know? They call us Coach TD, Coach Deuce. I ain’t ever been called coach before, so that was cool.”

They said combining the morning and afternoon sessions they had around 70 kids come out and are hoping to make it bigger and better in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.