Demonstrators march through Savannah after Roe vs. Wade reversal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fallout continues more than two weeks after the Supreme Court ruled to end federal protections on abortions.

Hundreds marched through downtown Savannah Saturday protesting that decision.

Demonstrators marched from Forsyth Park nearly a mile down the road to Johnson Square and back, voicing their opposition to the ruling, and fearing that other protections could also be overturned in the wake of this decision.

“It easy to feel very powerless especially as a woman right now. So I’m trying to do everything that I can to fight back and to make my voice heard,” said marcher Megan Kemp.

The Savannah Women’s Rights & Activism group organized the march and invited members of the LGBTQIA community to participate, as they fear the court could also reconsider cases upholding protections for same sex couples.

“We’re a line of defense for a lot of other civil rights, a lot of other LGBT rights, trans rights and so if we don’t fight now, we’re going to be in worse place in 6 months,” said co-organizer Melissa Nadiaviviana

For many in the crowd came frustration.

“I’ve lived through everything that we have accomplished and now we’re going backwards,” said marcher Chirsty Medferd.

But organizers say it was important for marchers to make their voices heard for an issue they say is personal.

“We didn’t come here because we identically look at this issue. But we’re here because this was an egregious act from the Supreme Court,” said Nadiaviviana.

WTOC did speak to those who say they are pro-life who were watching the demonstrations take place from the sidewalk.

And while they said they don’t agree with the marchers, they said they do respect their right to protest.

