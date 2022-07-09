Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Saturday 07-09-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us reached and breached 90° today from Beaufort’s 93° to Jesup’s 94°. It’s dropped 17 degrees in cities like Statesboro as a line of storms has been rolling in from the west. It’s all thanks to a front to our north that will approach tonight/tomorrow morning and stall over us through early next week.

Some of the storms have had very gusty winds and “big ‘ol fat rain”. Minor flooding is possible. Showers and perhaps even some thunder and lightning is still possible overnight.

Daybreak Sunday 76 mostly cloudy and a stray shower possible, rain chances steadily increase to 80% with scattered showers and storms. We may make it to 90° depending on the timing of the rain. WPC has our entire viewing area outlooked in a “Slight” for their Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. Some street flooding possible.

Monday: The cold front stalls over/near us. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast as the moist airmass persists. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s with 70s for overnight lows.

Tuesday: High pressure will try and build in from the Atlantic. We will begin to transition to more of a typical summertime pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach into the low 90s, with overnight lows only dipping into the mid to upper 70s.

MARINE: Tonight...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, a chance of showers and t-storms. Sunday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft in the afternoon; a chance of showers and t-storms in the morning, then showers and t-storms likely in the afternoon. Sunday night...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight, seas 3 to 4 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft after midnight.

