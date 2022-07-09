Tormenta FC 2 player injured in hit-and-run

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tormenta FC player has been hospitalized after police say he was hit by a vehicle on a scooter.

Statesboro Police say around 1:00 A.M. Saturday David Carter Payne was on a Lime electric scooter crossing Fair Road near Food World going toward the Georgia Southern campus side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Payne left the scene.

They say Payne was flown to Savannah.

Tormenta FC put a statement out on Twitter, confirming that a player on their League Two roster injured in an accident and was flown to Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

According to their roster, Carter Payne is a defender from the University of Michigan. The club confirmed that this is the same person. His Michigan bio confirms that he is a 20-year-old rising junior from Phoenix, AZ. This is Payne’s first year with the South Georgia club. Police say they notified family in Arizona.

Tormenta 2 was slated to play a match in Statesboro Friday night, but it was cancelled due to weather.

At this time, they do not know what type of vehicle hit Payne. WTOC has requested reports and will update with any additional information.

