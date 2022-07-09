‘We have so many cold cases’, Family of 2015 homicide victim revisits unsolved case 7 years later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday will mark 7 years since Ricardo “Ricky” Morris was killed on LaRoche Avenue.

He was 38 years old.

It has been a tough week for Morris’ family, but the past several years haven’t been easy either.

With no arrests or strong leads, the family said they miss him everyday and just want answers.

“I’m a mother whose child...”

It’s hard for Brenda Johnson-Curtis to put into words the pain of her son being killed almost 7 years ago.

His car was set on fire and his body was found 12 miles away near LaRoche Avenue.

Brenda Johnson-Curtis said: “It hurts. It really hurts. We have so many cold cases in the City of Savannah.”

It hasn’t gotten any easier with time.

“It’s sad to see my 11-year-old granddaughter cry,” Ricky’s mother said.

His seven kids only have their memories and the family is left with questions for whoever did this.

“You do the crime, you serve the time. A man is a man who takes his charges. A coward is someone who runs,” said Wesley Pinckney, Ricky’s cousin.

That’s why the family has a sign with the word SNITCH spelled out to people who see something but don’t say anything.

“It could save a life and a lot of times you don’t even have to leave your name,” said Johnson-Curtis.

Johnson-Curtis is part of the “village” it takes to help keep crime out of the city.

“We need some more big mamas in this world today.”

She said it also takes stricter gun laws, a heavier presence from law enforcement and Black people caring about each other.

“We barely see a policeman in West Savannah until after the fact and we here everyday talking about Black Lives Matter...to who? When majority of murders are Black on Black crimes...maybe we need to start looking at the man in the mirror.”

His 11-year-old daughter wrote a letter dedicated to her father called “Guns in the wrong hands.”

"Guns in the wrong hands" (WTOC)

