Arson investigation underway after fire in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - An early Saturday morning fire in Jesup destroyed two businesses and is now being treated as an arson investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of East Cherry Street around 4:30 Saturday morning.

Officials say flames were shooting through the roof of the structure, and it destroyed two businesses located in the same building.

Several area fire departments also assisted with the fire, which took more than two hours to bring under control.

Fire officials have ruled the cause of the fire as arson.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.

